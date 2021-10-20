Prudential PLC Has $16.89 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 862.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 278,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,760 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $16,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.00. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $72.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.22%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTR. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.64.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

