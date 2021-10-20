Prudential PLC Has $15.30 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 76.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 445,639 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 361.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,108 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $118,319,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $81,394,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,860,884,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $113.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.80. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $85.45 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $133.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

