Prudential PLC Grows Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 287,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,505 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.36% of JOYY worth $18,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JOYY by 0.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,899,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in JOYY by 89.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,517,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $235,965,000 after buying an additional 1,191,380 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in JOYY by 40.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,257,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,610,000 after buying an additional 654,312 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in JOYY by 65.5% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,177,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,741,000 after buying an additional 466,016 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in JOYY by 37.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,221,000 after buying an additional 182,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

YY opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. JOYY Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.