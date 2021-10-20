Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Million

Analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce $3.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Protagonist Therapeutics reported sales of $13.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 73.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $13.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 million to $18.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $43.82 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $75.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.89.

NASDAQ:PTGX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,496. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

In other news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.