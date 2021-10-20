Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 30.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 39,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.03. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

