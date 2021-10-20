Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.
PSEC opened at $8.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,762,000 after buying an additional 78,724 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 10.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,804,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,142,000 after buying an additional 169,125 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 24.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 76,873 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 337,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Prospect Capital by 25.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 263,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 52,805 shares during the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Prospect Capital Company Profile
Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
