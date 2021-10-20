Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

PSEC opened at $8.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $157.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 152.51% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,762,000 after buying an additional 78,724 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 10.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,804,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,142,000 after buying an additional 169,125 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 24.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 76,873 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 337,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Prospect Capital by 25.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 263,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 52,805 shares during the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.