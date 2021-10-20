ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 35.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after acquiring an additional 87,696 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 132.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,747 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,037,000 after acquiring an additional 74,763 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX FLOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

Shares of FLOW opened at $75.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.