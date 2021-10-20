ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 724 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAVE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

SAVE stock opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

