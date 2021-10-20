ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Plexus news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Fox-Davies Capital raised Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $93.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $64.35 and a one year high of $101.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.32 and its 200 day moving average is $91.46.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

