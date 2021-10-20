ProShare Advisors LLC Has $762,000 Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Rambus during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rambus during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -159.27 and a beta of 1.04. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RMBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.