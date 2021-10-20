ProShare Advisors LLC Has $722,000 Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 58,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average is $57.42.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 21,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $1,362,096.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $7,030,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 453,103 shares of company stock worth $28,843,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

