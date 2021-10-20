Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Short Interest Up 21.6% in September

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,750,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 8,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PROG shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Progenity in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

Get Progenity alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PROG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 761,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,798,404. The company has a market capitalization of $225.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.18. Progenity has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $9.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.99 million.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.