Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

PRVA traded up $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRVA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

