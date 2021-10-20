Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 822 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,494.2% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GIGB opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.63 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.52.

