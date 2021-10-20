Private Advisor Group LLC Has $452,000 Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,320,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,656,000 after buying an additional 228,397 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 463,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,314,000 after purchasing an additional 42,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Black Knight stock opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.02.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

