Private Advisor Group LLC Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALNY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,755,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,645,000 after buying an additional 150,950 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,319,000 after purchasing an additional 149,896 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 108,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,160,000 after purchasing an additional 94,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $11,620,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.31.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $206.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). The business had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.67) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $1,889,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,043 shares of company stock worth $19,237,561 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

