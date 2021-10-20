PRIA (PRIA) Price Up 17.9% Over Last Week

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. In the last seven days, PRIA has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PRIA has a total market capitalization of $204,376.69 and approximately $645.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIA coin can currently be purchased for about $2.95 or 0.00004435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PRIA alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00040831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.65 or 0.00190616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00092423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

PRIA Profile

PRIA is a coin. The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link . PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.