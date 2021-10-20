Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 377,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,683 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $10,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Premier Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Shares of PFC stock opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.53. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.