PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$19.00 to C$21.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PrairieSky Royalty traded as high as C$15.75 and last traded at C$15.74, with a volume of 246333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.40.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PSK. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.66.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 50.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.90.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.00 million.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

