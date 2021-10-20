PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by CAMG Solamere Management LLC

CAMG Solamere Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares during the quarter. PPL makes up about 1.4% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 4.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,927,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,703,000 after acquiring an additional 391,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PPL by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,512,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,607,000 after acquiring an additional 672,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 58.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,146,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of PPL by 6.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,137,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,746,000 after acquiring an additional 182,163 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PPL traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,813,509. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. PPL’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

