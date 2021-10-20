Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 67.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,111 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Pool were worth $99,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth $28,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 335.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 423.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.83.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,290,963.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of POOL opened at $464.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $500.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $469.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.