PolypuX 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,994.00 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 62.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. In the last week, PolypuX has traded 64.3% higher against the dollar. One PolypuX coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. PolypuX has a market capitalization of $63,550.81 and approximately $3,994.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00067624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00071188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.36 or 0.00101361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,279.60 or 0.99741126 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.19 or 0.06141603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00021070 BTC.

PolypuX Coin Profile

PolypuX’s launch date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

