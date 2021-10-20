Polaris (NYSE:PII) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Polaris Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The company’s operating segment consists of ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket and Boats. It markets its products under the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RANGER CREW, RZR XP, RZR RS1, Polaris Engineered Accessories, Polaris INDY EVO, 850 Patriot, Timbersled, FTR, GEM, Goupil, Aixam and Taylor-Dunn, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, G2 Axle & Gear, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Klim, 509, Trail Tech, Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane, Rinker, Larson and Striper brands. Polaris Inc., formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc., is based in Medina, Minnesota. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist dropped their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research cut Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.69.

NYSE:PII opened at $130.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. Polaris has a 1 year low of $88.68 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. Polaris’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Polaris will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

In other news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,142,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Polaris by 13,165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,022,000 after purchasing an additional 681,317 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Polaris by 2,858.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,615,000 after purchasing an additional 424,227 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Polaris by 311.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 534,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,183,000 after purchasing an additional 404,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 816.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,536,000 after purchasing an additional 377,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

