Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFC) Shares Down 0.5%

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFC)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 103.50 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.35). 14,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 104,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.36).

The stock has a market cap of £315.13 million and a PE ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 102.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Company Profile (LON:PCFC)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

