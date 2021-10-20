POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical company. It builds a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands which fight cancer. POINT Biopharma Global Inc., formerly known as Research Alliance Corp., is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a hold rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

PNT stock opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. POINT Biopharma Global has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.00.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

