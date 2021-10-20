Poehling Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,200 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 283.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 347,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after acquiring an additional 256,924 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at $400,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 368.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,319,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,354 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 82,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 65,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 406.5% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 542,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,762,000 after acquiring an additional 435,722 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Shares of CP stock opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average is $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

