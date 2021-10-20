Poehling Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,138 Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.9% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.6% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

NYSE SON opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -31.56, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

