Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,520 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 300.0% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 78.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 50.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLUG. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

PLUG stock opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

