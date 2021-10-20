Plexus (PLXS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Plexus to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Plexus to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLXS opened at $93.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.19. Plexus has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $101.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Fox-Davies Capital raised Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

In other news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Plexus stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Plexus worth $12,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

