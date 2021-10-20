PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the September 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 582,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

NASDAQ:MYPS traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $4.31. 16,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,341. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MYPS shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth approximately $7,420,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth approximately $13,356,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

