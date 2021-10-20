Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Director Stuart Harshaw Acquires 150,000 Shares

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) Director Stuart Harshaw bought 150,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,500.

Shares of PTM stock opened at C$3.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.23. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a one year low of C$2.26 and a one year high of C$8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$227.83 million and a PE ratio of -16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.12, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

