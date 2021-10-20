Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Director Stuart Harshaw Acquires 150,000 Shares

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) Director Stuart Harshaw bought 150,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,500.
Shares of PTM stock opened at C$3.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.23. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a one year low of C$2.26 and a one year high of C$8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$227.83 million and a PE ratio of -16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.12, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.36.
Platinum Group Metals Company Profile
Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.