PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $86.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.71. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.93.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PJT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.