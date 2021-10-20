Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. Sells 36,500 Shares

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $3,683,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $99.36 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.97 and a 12-month high of $103.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

