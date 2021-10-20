Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to post sales of $68.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.30 million and the highest is $70.00 million. Ping Identity posted sales of $59.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year sales of $283.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.60 million to $285.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $318.04 million, with estimates ranging from $308.10 million to $325.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PING shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ping Identity by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ping Identity by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ping Identity by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Ping Identity by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PING traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 696,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

