PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Short Interest Down 17.6% in September

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 502,200 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the September 15th total of 609,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of PTY stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.51. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.