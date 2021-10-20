PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Short Interest Down 17.6% in September

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 502,200 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the September 15th total of 609,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of PTY stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.51. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 488,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 71,457 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 9.8% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 105,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

