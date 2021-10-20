Pillar (PLR) One Day Volume Tops $262,033.00

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Pillar coin can now be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a total market cap of $9.01 million and $262,033.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00041017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.27 or 0.00189956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00092959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

