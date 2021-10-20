Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PM stock opened at $95.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average of $98.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

