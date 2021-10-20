PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the September 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
PharmaCielo stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. PharmaCielo has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33.
PharmaCielo Company Profile
