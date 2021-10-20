PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the September 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PharmaCielo stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. PharmaCielo has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33.

PharmaCielo Company Profile

PharmaCielo Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the processing and supplying all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo’s principal and wholly owned subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS. The company was founded on July 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

