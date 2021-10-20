Phantasma (SOUL) Price Reaches $0.68 on Exchanges

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001068 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $70.19 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,896.51 or 1.00010996 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00052700 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00047902 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.66 or 0.00652154 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001590 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 102,908,489 coins. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

