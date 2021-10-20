Persimmon’s (PSN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PSN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,370 ($44.03) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,420 ($44.68) to GBX 3,470 ($45.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Persimmon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,291.10 ($43.00).

LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,668 ($34.86) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,767.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,078.79. Persimmon has a twelve month low of GBX 2,249.61 ($29.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

