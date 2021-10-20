Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Persimmon to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

PSMMY stock opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.07. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

