Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,910.00

Shares of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,910 ($38.02) and last traded at GBX 2,910 ($38.02), with a volume of 197208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,880 ($37.63).

The stock has a market cap of £5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,635.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a current ratio of 24.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Pershing Square’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.74%.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

