Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases 10,200 Shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 460,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kadem Sustainable Impact were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,092,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,762,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 261,942 shares in the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,386,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,275,000.

KSICU stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

