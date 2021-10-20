Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $6.03 Million in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNE Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter worth about $15,075,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,040,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,040,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,030,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,060,000.

ORIAU stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

