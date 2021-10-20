Periscope Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) by 70.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,100 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gores Holdings VIII were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 1.0% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 340,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

GIIXU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

