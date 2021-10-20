Periscope Capital Inc. Buys New Stake in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 564,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,449,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 6.64% of Arrowroot Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARRW. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter worth $4,825,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,281,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

Arrowroot Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.