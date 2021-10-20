Periscope Capital Inc. Buys 175,000 Shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in SportsTek Acquisition were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter worth $279,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,355,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,988,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $374,000.

Shares of SportsTek Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

