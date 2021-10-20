Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires 77,206 Shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,206 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth were worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSGU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,000,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter worth $8,120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter worth $6,235,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,009,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,000,000.

NASDAQ FRSGU opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

