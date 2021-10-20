Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to post earnings of $3.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. On average, analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

NYSE PAG opened at $103.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.45 and a fifty-two week high of $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

PAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Penske Automotive Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Penske Automotive Group worth $45,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.