Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.44.

Shares of PENN opened at $81.34 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $52.09 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.35. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

